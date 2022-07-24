Look: Ayesha Curry Shares Steamy Photos With Steph

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 20: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, NBA athlete Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry address the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

NBA superstar Stephen Curry certainly appears to be enjoying all the time he's getting to spend with his wife, Ayesha, this offseason.

The Golden State Warriors are now more than a month removed from beating the Boston Celtics in six games to win the NBA Finals.

Steph and Co. have been partying ever since. Ayesha's been getting in on the fun as well.

"The most fun with you🖤," she said on Instagram.

That's quite the celebrity couple right there.

Steph shared the same steamy photo, but had a different caption to accompany it.

"Me & My Queen 😍," he said. "The few times we go outside…"

The Curry household is clearly savoring every minute of the NBA offseason.