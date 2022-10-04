Look: Ben Simmons Booed At Home In NBA Return

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 10: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons made his Brooklyn Nets debut Monday night against his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, at the Barclays Center.

He didn't receive a warm welcome.

Fans, likely including some 76ers supporters, booed Simmons as he attempted free throws during the first quarter. He missed both foul shots.

Fans reacted to the cold response in Brooklyn.

It wasn't all bad for Simmons, who played his first game since sitting out the entire 2021-22 seasons for mental and physical health reasons. The 26-year-old also made a nice no-look assist to Nic Claxton on a fast break.

While some jeers at Barclays Center likely came from 76ers fans, Simmons may also need to win over Nets fans. The centerpiece of a February blockbuster that sent James Harden to Philadelphia didn't play a single game for Brooklyn, which got swept out of the postseason's first round by the Boston Celtics.

An ailing back continually delayed his return. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Nets players were confused by a "perceived lack of attempt to play."

Despite his notorious shooting limitations, Simmons can remind everyone of his gifted passing and defensive abilities when joining forces with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. If all goes well, the Nets have the talent to jump back into the title picture.

The Nets will begin the regular season on Oct. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans.