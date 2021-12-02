Look: Bizarre Tweet From Metta World Peace Going Viral

You’re not going to guess what Metta World Peace’s latest tweet has to say.

Metta, the former NBA defensive star for the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers, took to Twitter to ask his followers a COVID-19-related question.

In short, Metta doesn’t know what COVID is. No, we’re not kidding. And we’re not sure if he is, either.

Take a look.

“Real quick . Sorry to burden you . Can someone explain covid to me. I’m kinda lost right now,” he said on Twitter in a since-deleted tweet.

If you’re confused, you’re not alone.

Plenty of NBA fans have taken to Twitter trying to gain a bit of understanding about Metta World Peace’s latest social-media post.

“This is the real life version of ‘just woke up from a coma I’ve been in since February 2020. Did I miss anything,'” one fan said.