Look: Brittney Griner Magazine Cover Is Going Viral

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was arrested at the airport for allegedly having hash oil in her backpack.

The former Baylor Bears star is currently in trial, where she is expected to be found guilty.

However, the United States government is currently working on a potential prisoner exchange with Russia that would bring Griner home.

Meanwhile, TIME has put Griner on its latest cover.

Griner has been in Russian custody since early in 2022.

Hopefully, the longtime basketball star will be brought home soon.