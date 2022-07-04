Look: Brittney Griner Sent Letter Directly To The White House

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

President Biden and the White House received a letter from Russian detainee Brittney Griner on Monday.

Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody for several months, stemming from her arrest at an airport.

The WNBA star allegedly had hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack at a Russian airport. She's been in Russian custody since, awaiting trial.

On Monday, Griner sent a letter directly to President Biden at the White House.

ESPN's T.J. Quinn shared some excerpts.

Griner is reportedly likely to be found guilty by Russian courts, though that is to be expected.

It will be up to the American government to negotiate a deal for Griner's return.