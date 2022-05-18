Look: Bronny James' Prom Photos Are Going Viral

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kids are growing up fast these days.

Bronny James, the oldest son of legendary NBA star LeBron James, attended his high school's prom this week.

The Sierra Canyon basketball player shared photos of himself and his prom date on social media.

Bronny is now trending on Twitter.

LeBron has said repeatedly that he is hoping to play in the NBA with his son before his career ends.

Bronny is a class of 2023 product.

Bronny James is a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. He's been linked to schools like Ohio State, Texas, UCLA, Duke and Kentucky, among others.