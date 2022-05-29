Look: Brooks Koepka, Fiancee Went Viral At NBA Playoff Game

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with girlfriend Jena Sims and the Wanamaker Trophy during the Trophy Presentation Ceremony after winning the final round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 19, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka and his fiancee, Jena Sims, took in an NBA playoff game earlier this month.

The PGA Tour star and the supermodel were sitting courtside at the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game.

"She’s WIFE HOT," Koepka wrote.

Brooks and Jena were recently engaged.

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals is set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.