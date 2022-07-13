Look: Celebrity's Wax Statue Looks Like An NBA Star

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 12: Actor Michael B. Jordan attends the photocall for "Farenheit 451" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Creating a wax statute that perfectly resembles a human being can't be an easy task. But if given a guess, one properly wouldn't correctly identify who this one was meant to depict.

A Twitter user shared a photo of a wax figure intended to be actor Michael B. Jordan. However, not many people think it looks like the Creed and Black Panther star.

If anything, several commenters believe it resembles Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Aaron West of CBS Sports thought the figurine also bore a bit of a resemblance to Tiger Woods.

The lack of facial hair doesn't help. At best, this could be a young Jordan playing for Coach Taylor in Friday Night Lights.

On the bright side, Tatum is plenty famous himself after steering Boston to the NBA Finals. Perhaps the artist can put a Celtics jersey over this statute and re-label it as the three-time All-Star.