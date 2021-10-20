Look: Charles Barkley Has Blunt Message For Shaquille O’Neal

On Tuesday night, the 2021-22 NBA season kicked off with a bang, pitting the Milwaukee Bucks against the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers against the Golden State Warriors.

Before the action kicked off, though, the NBA announced its all-time 75 players to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary. Among the list was a bevy of Lakers big men like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain.

After the list was announced, the NBA on TNT crew attempted to rank the best Lakers centers. Shaq put himself right in the middle of the conversation, which drew a hilarious response from Charles Barkley.

Shaq was asked to rank the all-time Lakers centers, to which responded, “Kareem, me and then Wilt.” Barkley couldn’t sit idly by and take that nonsense.

“Oh you’re not better than Wilt! Stop it!” Barkley said.

Check it out.

"YOU'RE NOT BETTER THAN WILT. STOP IT!" Welcome back to another edition of Shaq vs. Chuck 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CWB3squoTT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 19, 2021

It’s difficult to argue against Kareem as the Lakers’ best center – or best player in general for that matter. Shaq vs. Wilt is an intriguing conversation on its own, though.

Unfortunately, comparing eras in the NBA never really seems to work out that well.

One thing is certain: both were dominant in their respective era.