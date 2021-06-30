Just hours before tipoff of Game 4 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks, the latter received some bad news.

Star point guard Trae Young won’t be suiting up for the Hawks tonight. That comes after Young suffered an ankle injury during Atlanta’s loss to Milwaukee in Game 3 of the series earlier this week.

It’s a brutal loss for the Hawks, who are already facing a 2-1 deficit in the series. Young is easily the team’s best player and the only reason Atlanta made it to the Eastern Conference finals in the first place.

However, with Young out, another guard will need to step up and help lead the way. NBA on TNT’s Charles Barkley thinks that burden falls on Jeff Teague.

“I would start Jeff Teague,” Barkley said on Tuesday night. There’s only one problem with that: Jeff Teague plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, not the Atlanta Hawks.

Of course, the NBA on TNT crew decided to have a little fun with Barkley after his error tonight. Shaquille O’Neal suggested Spud Webb could come out of retirement and help out.

“Who’s another guard on the Hawks?”

“Kenny Smith.”

“Spud Webb.” dying. pic.twitter.com/akenXWYtJe — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 29, 2021

Barkley might want to brush up on his knowledge of the rosters of one of the four remaining teams in the playoffs.

All jokes aside, the Hawks will have trouble competing with the Bucks without Young on the floor.

Game 4 tips off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.