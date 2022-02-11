Look: Charles Barkley’s Joke About James Harden Is Going Viral

Just a few hours ago, the Brooklyn Nets granted his wish and gave James Harden his exit from the franchise.

According to multiple reports, Harden wanted to leave the Nets just a few months after forcing his way to Brooklyn in the first place. The Nets obliged and traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers.

A few hours later when it was time to choose the NBA All-Star teams, Harden’s name popped up yet again. Captain LeBron James asked if Harden was healthy, given the fact he hasn’t played in a while.

“Is James healthy?” LeBron asked when considering Harden for his team. That opened the door for Charles Barkley to make a hilarious joke about the newest member of the 76ers.

“He got traded he’s healthy now,” Barkley said about Harden.

“is James healthy?”

No one on the NBA on TNT broadcast could keep from laughing and neither could LeBron James, who hid behind a clipboard.

Even Kevin Durant couldn’t help but smile at Chuck’s joke about his former teammate.