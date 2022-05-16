Look: Damian Lillard Reacts To Patrick Beverley Controversy

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 03: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

There were a lot of people who appreciated Patrick Beverley's candor on ESPN this morning. Damian Lillard was not one of them.

After the Phoenix Suns were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks last night, Beverley showed up on Get Up and First Take and blasted Chris Paul, saying that the perennial All-Star "can't guard" anyone, among other things.

Lillard apparently felt like Beverley's comments on Paul became too personal. He tagged the Minnesota Timberwolves point guard in a tweet, asking him what he has against Paul.

Lillard went on to explain why he took exception to Beverley's behavior this morning.

"Bra on TV acting like his word law," Lillard wrote. "Speaking on private convos and praying on mfs downfall. This weird behavior smh … I ain’t got a horse in the race."

Well, we already knew that the next Pat Bev-CP3 matchup would be must-see television.

Guess the next Dame-Pat Bev battle will be as well.