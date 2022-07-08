Look: Damian Lillard Refutes Report About Trail Blazers Owner Jody Allen

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - NOVEMBER 29: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers motions on the court in the second half during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on November 29, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Damian Lillard has released a statement to refute a recent report about Portland Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen.

"I'm not sure where that story came from," he told Yahoo Sports, via NBA insider Chris Haynes. "Every time I've ever reached out to Jody, she has always taken time to speak with me. I never sent an email or none of that. I have a great relationship with management and ownership. My agent, Aaron Goodwin, speaks with ownership and management on a regular basis. This is a non story."

Earlier this week, the New York Post reported Allen is refusing to speak with Lillard this offseason.

Sources told The Post, there is growing disarray behind the scenes. A highly placed team staffer alleged that Jody’s “toxic behavior” — dating back to allegations of harassing bodyguards and violating US import laws — has spilled over into the management of the team.

She has also refused to talk to Blazers star player Damian Lillard, who reportedly has had issues with the way the team is being run, the team source claimed.

It's nice to hear from Lillard himself that the report isn't accurate. It appears he's been in contact with Allen all along.