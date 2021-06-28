Look: Dick Vitale Calls Out 1 USA Basketball Selection

Legendary basketball analyst Dick Vitale is not happy with how the Team USA men’s basketball roster shaped up.

Team USA features some of the brightest NBA stars, per usual. But there’s also a few questionable additions, including Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love. Love isn’t the star he once was. He averaged just 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 25 games this past season.

Even Jalen Rose isn’t happy with the Love selection. He said earlier this month Team USA is “scared to make an all-Black team representing the United States of America.” Vitale agrees Team USA had better options available.

“How did Kevin Love get selected to the USA Olympic team ? He has not not been the player of the past,” Vitale said on Twitter. “I agree with @JalenRose that there were many more PTPERS who would be better choices . If size was the reason y not @DeandreAyton? What about @Zionwilliamson.”

It’s worth mentioning Deandre Ayton doesn’t qualify for Team USA because he is from the Bahamas. But Dick Vitale’s point still stands.

The Kevin Love addition to Team USA men’s basketball just doesn’t make much sense. Sure, he’s been on the team before and provides a veteran presence, but there were better options available.

Of course, Love could go on to prove us all wrong. He’s a reliable stretch forward who’s been in the spotlight before. If there’s any time to bounce back, the Tokyo Olympics are it.