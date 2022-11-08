Look: Dr. J Reveals His Prediction For Kyrie Irving's Future

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 29: Head coach Julius Erving of Tri-State looks on during the game against the Ball Hogs at United Center on June 29, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/BIG3/Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving's NBA future is in question after the Brooklyn Nets suspended him for sharing the link to an antisemitic film on social media.

While some onlookers believe the point guard has run out of chances, Julius Erving told TMZ Sports that Irving is too talented for every team to turn away.

"The owners are greedy, so he's going to end up in the league playing for somebody, no matter how toxic he is," Erving said at LAX over the weekend. "As long as he's young enough to score those buckets, and do what he does, be Kyrie, he's going have a job."

Brooklyn suspended Irving for at least five games on Thursday after he failed to directly apologize or condemn antisemitism when speaking to reporters. He then said he was "deeply sorry" in an Instagram post.

The Nets issued six conditions for Irving to complete before they consider reinstating him. Along with apologizing, he must donate $500,000 to anti-hate causes, attend sensitivity and antisemitic training, and meet with Jewish leaders and the Anti-Defemation League. He'd then speak with owner Joe Tsai.

According to Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press, Irving met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday. Silver said last week that Irving made a "reckless decision" to share the film.