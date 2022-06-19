Look: Draymond Green's Tweet About Game 7 Is Going Viral

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors captured their fourth championship in eight years Thursday night, ending the NBA Finals with a Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Had the Warriors fallen short at TD Garden, the 3-3 series would have returned to California for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday night. Instead, they're celebrating another title over the weekend.

Hopefully everyone knows that before checking Draymond Green's Twitter account.

On Sunday afternoon, the Warriors star joked about preparing for a game that isn't happening.

"Getting ready for Game 7 tonight," Green wrote. "Happy Father’s Day."

Green struggled during the NBA Finals, averaging just 6.2 points throughout the series. He got fouled out three times and missed all 11 three-point attempts entering Game 6.

However, the forward played his best game of the series to make sure the Warriors didn't need to compete again Sunday. Green stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks, and two steals in Game 6. He even made two of five attempts from behind the arc.

While dads -- and everyone else -- won't have a high-stakes NBA game to occupy their evening, they can fill the void by watching baseball, golf, or Green's ongoing Twitter feud with Ja Morant.