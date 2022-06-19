Look: Draymond Green's Tweet About Game 7 Is Going Viral
The Golden State Warriors captured their fourth championship in eight years Thursday night, ending the NBA Finals with a Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics.
Had the Warriors fallen short at TD Garden, the 3-3 series would have returned to California for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday night. Instead, they're celebrating another title over the weekend.
Hopefully everyone knows that before checking Draymond Green's Twitter account.
On Sunday afternoon, the Warriors star joked about preparing for a game that isn't happening.
"Getting ready for Game 7 tonight," Green wrote. "Happy Father’s Day."
Green struggled during the NBA Finals, averaging just 6.2 points throughout the series. He got fouled out three times and missed all 11 three-point attempts entering Game 6.
However, the forward played his best game of the series to make sure the Warriors didn't need to compete again Sunday. Green stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks, and two steals in Game 6. He even made two of five attempts from behind the arc.
While dads -- and everyone else -- won't have a high-stakes NBA game to occupy their evening, they can fill the void by watching baseball, golf, or Green's ongoing Twitter feud with Ja Morant.