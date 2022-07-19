Look: Drew League Player Reacts To Facing LeBron James

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: DeMar DeRozan and LeBron James smile on the court during the Drew League Pro-Am on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images) Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Dion Wright, the player who guarded LeBron James in the Drew League, took to Twitter this Tuesday.

Plenty of jokes were made about the players who had to take on LeBron. The most common was imagine working your 9-5 shift at a common day job only to have to finish off your day guarding LeBron.

However, Wright held his own.

Sure, LeBron dropped 42 points and grabbed 16 boards. But Wright had 20 points and six rebounds of his own. And now he'll have an incredible story to tell his grandkids.

"Haters are going to say Lebron dropped 40 on me . . . I’m just living life and taking advantage of my opportunity a lot of people could never drop 20 and 6 in that environment," he said.

Good for him. Wright's performance will be remembered.

The Drew League has become quite the spectacle over the years. Basketball fans are calling on the NBA to implement a similar type of venue and tournament in coming years.

Hopefully the Association listens to what the fans want.