Look: Dwyane Wade Got Special Lesson Wednesday Night

A closeup of Dwyane Wade attending an NFL game.MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat attends the game between the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears at Hard Rock Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Now that he’s retired from the NBA, Dwyane Wade has time to pursue other passions, like golf.

On Wednesday night, Wade received some free 1-on-1 teaching from a PGA Tour pro. He didn’t even have to leave his courtside seat at the Utah Jazz game.

Wade, who is a part-owner of the Jazz, sat next to golfer Tony Finau at Vivint Arena last night. In addition to watching the Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-86, the pair exchanged notes about golf.

Television cameras captured Finau giving Wade a few pointers on his swing.

Finau isn’t the only golf star Wade has gathered with this year. Back in February, he had a private lesson with none other than Tiger Woods right before his serious car accident.

We’ll have to see if Wade shares at some point if the tutelage from Finau paid off the next time he’s on the course.

