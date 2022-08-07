Look: Emmanuel Acho's Comment On Brittney Griner Goes Viral

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Current NFL player Emmanuel Acho visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 51 Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Emmanuel Acho is the latest sports media personality to weigh in on the Brittney Griner ruling.

Griner, the WNBA star, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling in Russia.

While many are speaking out in support of Griner, Acho decided to give a "nuanced" take on the situation.

His comments have gone viral, with many weighing in on social media.

"Brittney Griner: A nuanced take…" he tweeted.

Griner has been in Russia for several months, as the U.S. government is working to get her home.

It's possible that Griner will be traded for another prisoner held in the United States.