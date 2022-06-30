Look: Everyone Made The Same Joke After NBA Free Agency Started

NBA free agency officially opened its doors Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

Multiple signings were reported before 6:01 p.m.

Teams are prohibited from negotiating with players before free agency begins. This means expert negotiators somehow worked out a deal in a matter of seconds and instantly leaked the news to an NBA insider.

Or everyone is guilty of tampering.

The NBA world mocked the blatant disregard for rules following an instant frenzy of activity.

Shams Charania reported nine signings within the first 10 minutes of free agency commencing. He obviously had to have knowledge of those agreements beforehand.

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat lost second-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft after the league concluded they violated league rules while negotiating with Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry, respectively. It certainly looks like most, if not all of the NBA is guilty of this same infraction this offseason.

Will the NBA continue to fight tampering, or has everyone accepted it as the norm?