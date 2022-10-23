Look: Fans Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner Prison News

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Sports fans got arguably the most heartbreaking Brittney Griner update yet this week.

Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. The American star was arrested at the airport earlier this year and taken into custody.

While the U.S. Government is trying to get Griner home, likely via a prisoner trade, she's remained in custody in a Russian prison.

Griner has been in custody since the beginning of the year. According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, life inside the prison has been pretty heartbreaking.

"I asked Griner's lawyer if she's had an opportunity to play basketball since she was detained. She said the jail has a hoop, but no ball. When Griner's lawyers offered to bring one, BG declined, saying it was too painful to think about," Quinn reported.

That's pretty devastating.

Fans are understandably heartbroken over the painful news about Griner.

"My heart hurt reading this," one fan wrote.

"Is she able to access any mental health resources?" another fan wondered.

"Gosh. This is so rough. Free BG!" one fan added.

"Wow. This hits deep," another fan wrote.

Get home soon, Brittney.