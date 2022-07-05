Look: Former NBA Star Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

As Brittney Griner awaits action from the U.S. government, another former NBA star has come to her defense.

Former NBA star Jamal Crawford has taken to Twitter to voice his support for Griner, who's been detained in Russia since February.

"Brittney Griner needs to be home!!," he said.

Griner has begun taking initiative to try and get herself home.

She recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden.

"As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever," Griner wrote.



She added, “On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”



“I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore."

Griner believes in Biden. Hopefully he can bring her home.