Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral

Getty Images.

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason.

His wife does not seem to be a fan of it.

Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday.

"Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not a fan of Gs mustache. I can’t get over how old my girls look. Now back to the babies," she wrote.

Most seemed to be in agreement with Robyn.

"True I hate facial hair I will never grow," one fan wrote.

"I hope the mustaches aren’t coming back," another fan wrote.

Will we see Gordon Hayward rocking the mustache when the NBA season opens?