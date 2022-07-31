Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral

Skip to main content
BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13: Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward smiles in uniform with his wife Robyn, left, during a photo shoot after meeting with the media at the team's practice facility in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston to give an update on his condition as he comes back from the left ankle/foot injury he suffered during last season's opening game in Cleveland on Sep. 13, 2018. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Getty Images.

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason.

His wife does not seem to be a fan of it.

Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday.

"Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not a fan of Gs mustache. I can’t get over how old my girls look. Now back to the babies," she wrote.

Most seemed to be in agreement with Robyn.

"True I hate facial hair I will never grow," one fan wrote.

"I hope the mustaches aren’t coming back," another fan wrote.

Will we see Gordon Hayward rocking the mustache when the NBA season opens?