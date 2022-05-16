Look: Ja Morant's Reaction To Suns vs. Mavs Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 13: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies stands on the court during the fourth quarter of a NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on November 13, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans Pelicans won the game 112 - 101. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks are on their way to the Western Conference Finals in pretty shocking fashion.

Dallas is leading Phoenix by 40-plus points in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday evening.

The Mavericks, led by Luka Doncic, dominated the game from the start. Doncic had as many points as the Suns did at halftime.

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant took to social media to react to the stunning game.

Barring a shocking fourth quarter comeback from Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Co., it'll be the Warriors against the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

It should be a fun series.