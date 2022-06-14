Look: Jay-Z, Daughter Blue Ivy Go Viral At NBA Finals

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Rapper Jay-Z attends the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

We're used to seeing Jay-Z courtside with Beyonce at NBA games, but he brought daughter Blue Ivy to Game 5 of the Finals on Monday.

Blue Ivy is the oldest child of the two legendary entertainers, having turned 10 in January. During the Warriors' win over Boston last night, the ABC cameras found her and her father in the front row.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy went viral for their very sweet moment in the spotlight, which included Hov giving his daughter a hug and kiss on the cheek.

Check it out:

While Jay-Z seemingly has a wonderful relationship with his daughter, Blue Ivy is the spitting image of her mom. It's almost eerie how much she resembles Beyonce.

This was also the second time we've seen Blue Ivy at a major sporting event this year. She and both of her parents attended Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles back in February.