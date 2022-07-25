Look: Jaylen Brown Reacts To The Kevin Durant Trade Rumor

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 16: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on before the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at TD Garden on March 16, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Jaylen Brown isn't thrilled with the Kevin Durant trade rumors.

Monday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics had made a trade offer for Durant. Boston's offer reportedly included Brown.

Brown took to Twitter later on Monday morning, appearing to react to the rumors.

"Smh," he wrote.

Brown and the Celtics are coming off an NBA Finals appearance. He was arguably their best player on the floor for much of the series against the Golden State Warriors.

It's understandable for him to be upset by the trade rumors.

At the same time, Kevin Durant is Kevin Durant.