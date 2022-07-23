Look: Jaylen Brown's Offseason Workout Video Is Going Viral

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 2: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on before the preseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on October 2, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games in this year's NBA Finals. Jaylen Brown is using that bitter ending as fuel this offseason.

Brown's latest workout video is going viral this weekend.

In it, he's seen putting in some serious work in the pool.

Take a look.

Fans are convinced Brown will earn All-NBA honors next season.

One area fans want to see Brown improve is his ball-handling.

If Brown can develop a reliable handle, his game will go to the next level.

"And for Brown, his biggest area of improvement is his ball-handling," writes Kyle Irving of Sporting News. "If Brown wants to take another step as a premier scoring option, it's going to start with tightening his handle to cut back on turnovers. This past season, Brown had a career-high in total turnovers (178) and matched his career-worst turnovers per game average (2.7). In the playoffs, Tatum (100) was the only player who tallied more turnovers than Brown (74)."



A big season is ahead for Brown and the Celtics.