Look: Jeanie Buss Reveals Her Pick For NBA's Best Player Ever

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02: Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss enjoys the Lakers game against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on October 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

If there's anyone with reason to deny Michael Jordan the G.O.A.T. label, it's Jeanie Buss.

The Los Angeles Lakers owner and president runs an organization that has housed multiple all-time greats such as Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O'Neal.

Let's not forget Jordan's main competition for the crown, LeBron James. He's preparing for his fifth season with Buss' franchise.

However, Buss still called Jordan the "greatest of all time" during a promotional video for NBA 2K23.

The video game, which comes out Sept. 8, revives the popular "Jordan Challenge" mode to let gamers relive the six-time champion's iconic career. The two-minute hype video also includes soundbites from Phil Jackson, Shaq, and Dennis Rodman.

Many basketball fans have the same pick, but Buss' endorsement is noteworthy while rostering a player with a feasible claim to the throne.

Like all other basketball enthusiasts, Buss watched Jordan capture 10 scoring titles, five MVPs, and a pair of three-peats. Biases aside, it's a hard legacy to overlook. Nor is it exactly a controversial opinion.

Perhaps LeBron can change Buss' mind by bringing her another championship. Although James averaged 30.3 points per game last season, his highest scoring average since 2005-06, the Lakers missed the playoffs.