Look: Jerry West Names His All-Time Favorite NBA Player
Jerry West's pick is in - Michael Jordan is his favorite player of all-time.
Mr. Logo revealed his pick while attending Summer League games this Saturday night.
"Probably my favorite player of all-time was Michael Jordan," he said. "A lot of other incredible players I know and frankly been involved with. But to me he epitomizes what I think is great in a basketball player."
West went on to explain how Jordan's ability to excel on both ends of the court, show in the fourth quarter and win a ton of games makes him No. 1 on his list.
"Someone who can play both ends of the court," West continued. "His teams win. In the last quarter, he's going to be there. More importantly, I love Michael like a brother. You get a chance to spend some time with him... he never changes. And that's why I like him."
This sentiment is shared by many other NBA legends. West's pick also adds a tally to Jordan's side in the never-ending Jordan vs. LeBron debate.
At this point, it's pretty clear Jordan is an overwhelming No. 1 among all-time greats.