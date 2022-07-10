Look: Jerry West Names His All-Time Favorite NBA Player

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 07: LA Clippers executive board member Jerry West attends a game between the Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jerry West's pick is in - Michael Jordan is his favorite player of all-time.

Mr. Logo revealed his pick while attending Summer League games this Saturday night.

"Probably my favorite player of all-time was Michael Jordan," he said. "A lot of other incredible players I know and frankly been involved with. But to me he epitomizes what I think is great in a basketball player."

West went on to explain how Jordan's ability to excel on both ends of the court, show in the fourth quarter and win a ton of games makes him No. 1 on his list.

"Someone who can play both ends of the court," West continued. "His teams win. In the last quarter, he's going to be there. More importantly, I love Michael like a brother. You get a chance to spend some time with him... he never changes. And that's why I like him."

This sentiment is shared by many other NBA legends. West's pick also adds a tally to Jordan's side in the never-ending Jordan vs. LeBron debate.

At this point, it's pretty clear Jordan is an overwhelming No. 1 among all-time greats.