Look: Jimmy Butler's New Hairstyle Is Going Viral

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Three of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 04, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler is embracing a new look this offseason.

The Miami Heat star teased a change with a brief Instagram video flaunting multiple styles. He settled on dreadlocks with some coloring.

NBA skills coach Chris Brickley posted photos of Butler's new long hairdo in action on the court.

Butler looked like the same unheralded star when leading the Heat to the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed last season. The six-time All-Star averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

Miami came just shy of returning to the NBA Finals, falling to the Boston Celtics in a tightly contested Eastern Conference Finals. After he extended the series with 47 points, nine boards, and eight dimes in Game 6, Butler's 35 points weren't enough to avoid a 100-96 loss in Game 7.

Like Butler, the Heat could seek a radical makeover this offseason. They're often linked to trade rumors surrounding Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell.

Should Butler keep the new look next season?