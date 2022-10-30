Look: Kendall Jenner's Halloween Costume Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 25: Kendall Jenner attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner, the ultra-famous influencer who's dating Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, has quite the Halloween costume.

The elder Jenner daughter is going viral on social media for her Toy Story-themed costume.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like she did a couples costume with Booker, but hers is still pretty good.

"well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy," Jenner captioned her photo.

Booker and the Suns, meanwhile, are looking like NBA Finals contenders to star the year.

Phoenix is off to a 4-1 start on the season, set to take on Houston on Sunday night.