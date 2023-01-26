Look: Kevin Durant Has 2-Word Message For Joel Embiid

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 06, 2022 in New York City. The Nets won 110-98. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Joel Embiid celebrated a little too hard during Wednesday night's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

The big man thrust his hips three times while making a lewd gesture reminiscent of WWE's D-Generation X. After all, Embiid became an honorary member of the former wrestling faction when entering the arena with Triple-H before a 76ers playoff game in 2001.

Kevin Durant was apparently not down with that. The injured Nets star had two words for Embiid, but not the ones DX used.

"Trash celebration," Durant wrote on Twitter, tagging Embiid.

Durant remains sidelined with an MCL sprain. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Nets hope to welcome back the 34-year-old before the All-Star break.

Brooklyn won 13 of its last 14 games before Durant went down on Jan. 8. The team promptly lost four straight before earning back-to-back wins over the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors.

However, the Nets trail the 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid, who missed Philadelphia's last game with left foot soreness, has returned to record 22 points and eight rebounds.

The two Eastern Conference adversaries have developed a rivalry that's intensified after Philadelphia traded Ben Simmons to Brooklyn. Yet Durant endorsed Embiid as the deserving MVP last year

The fourth quarter is currently being televised on ESPN.