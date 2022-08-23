Look: Kevin Durant Has Blunt Response To Patrick Beverley's Comment

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors has words with Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. Both players were ejected after the play. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Kevin Durant won't result in a trade this summer, as the Brooklyn Nets released a statement saying the two sides will "move forward" with their focus set on winning a championship.

While Durant hasn't commented on his status with the team, he responded to criticism of the process playing out publicly.

Utah Jazz point guard Patrick Beverley posted that it "ain't cool" how the long ordeal has impacted "dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job."

"It’s not good business," Beverley added in a separate Twitter post. "These owners can’t wait until [a] new deal comes. All we doing is hurting the future."

Durant responded to Beverley's initial post with a "#BLAMEKD" hashtag.

Beverley clarified that he wasn't pointing the finger at Durant, but he wished both parties kept the situation behind closed doors.

Durant's trade request didn't stop a flurry of activity from unfolding once NBA officially opened free agency. However, Beverley appears to be suggesting that some teams have held off on making other moves while pursuing Durant.

Now that Durant and the Nets are working to stay together, let's see if those organizations move on and round out their rosters with less splashy acquisitions.