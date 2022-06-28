Look: Kevin Durant Reacts To Embarrassing Colin Cowherd Clip

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NBA superstar Kevin Durant has a vested interest in sports media members these days. FS1's Colin Cowherd is the latest to receive KD's attention.

This Tuesday, a video was posted showing Cowherd claiming he always said Josh Rosen was over-drafted. However, in the same video it flashes back to when the FS1 analyst called Rosen a "franchise changer" before he was drafted.

"Cowherd LIED to you, again. It's such a ballsy, shameless lie, I'm actually worried about his health," said Funhouse. "The first part of the clip is from last week, when he claims to have said that Josh Rosen was "over-drafted" in 2018. The rest of the clip is his opinion of Rosen at the time."

Durant saw the video for himself and thinks Cowherd is "hilarious."

"Colin is hilarious lol," he said.

"Hilarious" is an interesting way to put it.

This isn't the first and won't be the last time Cowherd pretends like he had an entirely different opinion on something years ago. It happens pretty often with him.

At least NBA stars like Durant are well aware of Cowherd's shenanigans these days.