Look: Kevin Durant Responds To 'Hard Knocks' Callout

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 06, 2022 in New York City. The Nets won 110-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Kevin Durant is accustomed to facing criticism on social media. He also probably wouldn't be surprised to hear any sports pundit voice displeasure over his career trajectory.

However, he likely didn't expect to get critiqued on Hard Knocks.

During an episode of the HBO series chronicling the Detroit Lions' training camp, Durant got called out by John Brown. The two-time Mr. Universe bodybuilder and father of Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown questioned the Brooklyn Nets star's workout regiment because of a ruptured Achilles suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

“You got to train your whole body," Brown said. "Kevin Durant and these guys, messed his Achilles up. I have a question for guys like Kevin Durant. When’s the last time you did a calf raise?"

Durant responded on Twitter that he just performed the exercise today.

The episode aired Tuesday night, so one could claim Durant took Brown's comments as a reminder to not skip leg day. Or they could question if he neglected calf raises before the Achilles injury.

But the more likely explanation is that a 6'10" professional athlete suffered an unfortunate injury playing a physically demanding sport.