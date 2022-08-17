Look: Kevin Durant Responds To 'Hard Knocks' Callout
Kevin Durant is accustomed to facing criticism on social media. He also probably wouldn't be surprised to hear any sports pundit voice displeasure over his career trajectory.
However, he likely didn't expect to get critiqued on Hard Knocks.
During an episode of the HBO series chronicling the Detroit Lions' training camp, Durant got called out by John Brown. The two-time Mr. Universe bodybuilder and father of Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown questioned the Brooklyn Nets star's workout regiment because of a ruptured Achilles suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.
“You got to train your whole body," Brown said. "Kevin Durant and these guys, messed his Achilles up. I have a question for guys like Kevin Durant. When’s the last time you did a calf raise?"
Durant responded on Twitter that he just performed the exercise today.
The episode aired Tuesday night, so one could claim Durant took Brown's comments as a reminder to not skip leg day. Or they could question if he neglected calf raises before the Achilles injury.
But the more likely explanation is that a 6'10" professional athlete suffered an unfortunate injury playing a physically demanding sport.