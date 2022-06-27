Look: Kyle Kuzma Reacts To The Wild Free Agency Rumors

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 10, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The NBA is paying close attention to the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving has until Wednesday to accept a $36.5 million player option for the 2022-23 season or enter free agency. If he leaves, the Nets could face the doomsday scenario of Kevin Durant also wanting a change of scenery.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Nets are "prepared to lose both" stars. They'd even reportedly prefer a clean slate to last season's drama, caused in large part by Kyrie Irving's refusal to get vaccinated.

Fans aren't the only ones getting their popcorn ready. Kyle Kuzma responded to the ESPN clip by looking ahead to July 1, the day NBA teams can begin formally negotiating with free agents.

Kuzma shouldn't hold his breath on teaming with Irving or Durant. The Washington Wizards are instead reportedly "very likely" to lock up Bradley Beal to a five-year, $248 million max contract.

The Wizards aren't on Irving's six-team wish list, and they don't have the pieces to build a strong offer for Durant.

However, Kuzma's former squad is monitoring the latest saga closely. The Los Angeles Lakers are the only team planning to pursue a sign-and-trade for Irving, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

While the NBA offseason will heat up once free agency starts Friday, Irving's decision could create major waves before Wednesday's 5 p.m. ET deadline.