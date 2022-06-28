Look: Kyrie Irving Calls Out ESPN's Stephen A. Smith

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It's the off-season in the NBA, and you know what that means. Stars like Kyrie Irving are spending ample time on social media.

This Tuesday afternoon, Irving blasted ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on Twitter for acting younger than his age.

"@stephenasmith you’re gonna have to explain yourself to people in your generation. I am not around many 50 plus year olds that speak and act like you do, so this is new for me. But I am sure my father and my uncles can meet you on your level better than I can. We know you STEPHEN," he said.

This is probably in response to a video Smith posted on Tuesday morning.

In it, the ESPN personality is seen wearing a backwards hat and sleeveless hoodie while he addresses Irving's decision to opt-in with the Brooklyn Nets.

"Oh Kyrie Irving," he said. "You opted in after all. Took that money, didn't you? One-year deal, y'all."

If you don't care in the slightest about the Irving-Smith feud, you're not alone.

However, there is a good group of fans who love how Smith isn't afraid to call out professional athletes.

Who's side are you taking?