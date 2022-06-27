Look: Kyrie Irving Is Not Happy With Barstool Sports Today

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving has both the time and energy to call out his haters this Monday afternoon.

Earlier today, Barstool Sports posted a video of the scene in The Dark Knight where the fictional character, the Joker, blows up a hospital.

The caption Barstool Sports posted reads: "Kyrie Irving destroying every NBA team he has ever been a part of."

Uncle Drew isn't willing to let that one slide.

Irving replied to Barstool Sports in the comment section.

"*NBA champion and *Gold medalist * Kyrie Irving," he said. "Just thought the statement needed a correction as y’all continue to make money off of my NAME and countless others."

There's no doubt Irving has created plenty of complicated situations throughout his NBA career, whether it was Boston, Cleveland or now Brooklyn.

However, the Irving disrespect has probably gone a bit far. He's incredibly talented on the court, it's just that the off-court distractions are at an all-time high.

It'd be quite the story if Irving signed elsewhere this off-season and wound up winning a title.