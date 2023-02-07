Look: Kyrie Officially Traded To Mavs, Full Trade Details

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Kyrie Irving trade is official.

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks announced the trade with the Brooklyn Nets. The details didn't change from Sunday's reports.

Brooklyn is sending Irving and veteran forward Markieff Morris to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, and second-rounders in 2027 and 2029.

The Nets also welcomed Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith to the team on Twitter. Dinwiddie spent five seasons in Brooklyn, where he averaged a career-high 20.6 points per game in 2019-20.

While Dallas didn't specify in its announcement, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said Sunday the first-rounder is unprotected.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported earlier Monday that the Nets were attempting to add a third team to the deal to further upgrade their roster around Kevin Durant. Following a brief delay, the two-team deal is now official.

Irving was named an All-Star starter during a season in which he is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game. However, the upcoming free agent requested a trade Friday despite Brooklyn residing fourth in the Eastern Conference at 32-20.

The guard played 143 games for the Nets in four seasons, missing time due to injuries, his unwillingness to get unvaccinated for COVID-19, and an eight-game suspension this season for posting anti-Semitic material on social media. Brooklyn won one playoff series during his tenure.

"Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court," Irving wrote on Twitter. "I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y’all. It will always be Love from me and my family."

Irving will team up with MVP candidate Luka Doncic on a Mavericks team that's 28-26 in a tight Western Conference. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving is expected to make his Dallas debut Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.