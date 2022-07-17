Look: LeBron Getting Crushed For Arguing With Drew League Referee
LeBron James played in the Drew League this Saturday night. He put on a show, scoring 42 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.
However, the NBA superstar is getting criticized for how he dealt with Drew League referees.
Despite it being just a pro-am league, LeBron couldn't help but get into a big argument with a group of referees.
He's getting crushed on Twitter, as a result.
"A tradition like none other," wrote the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.
"LeCryBaby," another fan wrote.
"Playing against guys that play at LA Fitness and still doing this," a fan commented.
However, some are coming to LeBron's defense.
"The way y’all always cry about players complaining about calls or non calls let’s me know y’all didn’t play a lot of pick up ball in the your communities lol"
"I swear y’all never played basketball when a ref call a bad call you are not just gonna be quiet and keep playing you gonna talk to them about it," one fan said.
Arguing with referees at the Drew League is a pretty interesting decision.
It's understandable LeBron is getting crushed for it.