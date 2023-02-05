Look: LeBron Had 1-Word Response To Kyrie Irving Question

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. The Lakers defeated the Nets 128-113. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving threw the NBA world for another loop by requesting a trade less than a week before Thursday's trade deadline. A reunion with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers is a popular pick for where the polarizing star may land.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, James was asked after Saturday's 131-126 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans if Irving could help the Lakers make a championship run. After calling it a better question for Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, James said "duh" in his response.

"My mindset is whatever lineup or whatever group that we have is to make sure we prepare ourselves the best way we can to go out and win," James said. "Obviously, that's a -- what's the word you use -- 'duh' question when you talk about a player like that."

McMenamin noted that James also said "duh" when asked if the Lakers should pursue a trade for Anthony Davis in 2018.

James and Irving led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their only championship in 2016. The point guard received his eighth All-Star nod while averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds for the Nets this season.

However, Irving comes with considerable questions off the court. After sitting out most of the 2021-22 season because of his refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19, the 30-year-old missed eight games earlier this year when suspended for posting a link to anti-Semitic material on social media.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have engaged in trade talks with the Nets since Irving's trade request. He called James "an immense proponent" of acquiring the superstar scorer

The Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers are also pursuing Irving.

Irving sat out Saturday's 125-123 win over the Washington Wizards. According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, the Nets won't play Irving in Brooklyn's games against the Clippers and Suns before the trade deadline.