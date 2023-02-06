Look: LeBron Has 3-Word Reaction To Kyrie Trade

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't land Kyrie Irving, as the Dallas Mavericks won the bidding for the Brooklyn Nets star point guard.

LeBron James appeared to weigh in on social media.

The Los Angeles Lakers star took to social media with a three-word message.

"Maybe It’s Me," he wrote.

LeBron and Kyrie were teammates on the Cavs, winning a championship in 2016.

Irving has since bounced around a little bit, playing for the Celtics and then the Brooklyn Nets.

Now, he'll be joining the Dallas Mavericks.