Look: LeBron James' New Tooth Is Going Viral Today

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

LeBron James apparently can't get enough hardware.

The NBA icon has won four championships over his decorated career. He has four MVP awards each from the regular season and NBA Finals.

Perhaps he was running out of places to store his trophies, as he added some jewelry inside his mouth.

Per Los Angeles Lakers photographer Abigail Keenan, James got a crown placed on one of his front teeth.

Fresh off signing a two-year, $97.1 million extension to stay with the Lakers, LeBron might be running out of ways to spend his money.

The 37-year-old will now have at least two more chances to win a second title with the Lakers before deciding whether to exercise a player option.

James scored 30.3 points per game last season, his highest average since 2005-06. However, the Lakers missed the postseason at 33-49.



Even as King James enters his 20th NBA season, opponents won't forget that he remains royalty. They'll now have a reminder whenever he opens his mouth.