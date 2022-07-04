Look: LeBron James Reacts To Bronny James Highlight Video

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers watches son Bronny play with Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

LeBron James is a proud father cheering on his son's attempt to follow in his footsteps.

He also happens to have 51.7 million Twitter followers to witness the support.

Hoop Central's Twitter account shared highlights, courtesy of Overtime, of Bronny James. The 17-year-old is playing basketball at Los Angeles' Sierra Canyon School in hopes of one day joining his dad in the NBA.

LeBron brought considerable more eyeballs to the clip of Bronny throwing down dunks.

Bronny also evoked his father with a chasedown rejection during an AAU event hosted by St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, LeBron's alma mater.

According to the 247Sports composite, Bronny is the No. 47 player in the recruiting class of 2023. He has drawn interest from Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

If Bronny makes the NBA, the team that drafts him could also add an all-time legend. Earlier this year, LeBron told The Athletic's Jason Lloyd he wants to conclude his NBA career by teaming up with his son.

"My last year will be played with my son," James said. "Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point."

That scenario won't occur until 2024 at the earliest, but it'd make for an epic end to one career and start to another.