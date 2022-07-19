Look: LeBron James Reacts To Bronny James' Stat Line

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers watches son Bronny play with Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Bronny James recently suffered a drop in the recruiting rankings, but make no mistake, he's still got game.

James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, had a great performance on Monday at the Nike Peach Jam. He had 28 points, six assists and three rebounds for his Strive for Greatness squad.

A lot of James' production came from the three-point line, burying 5-of-11 attempts from beyond the arc.

On Monday night, LeBron shared a highlight reel of Bronny's performance on Twitter.

"We just working," LeBron tweeted. "Stay low and stay locked in!"

As of now, 247Sports' Composite Rankings has Bronny ranked as the No. 46 overall recruit and No. 7 shooting guard.

Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina have been mentioned as potential suitors for the four-star guard.

There'll be plenty of pressure on Bronny over the next few years, but it seems like he'll be up for the challenge.