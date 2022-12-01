Look: LeBron James Reacts To Bronny's Highlight Video

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers watches son Bronny play with Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

As Bronny James embarks on his senior year, LeBron James is a proud father.

Bronny scored 25 points in Sierra Canyon's 77-61 win Wednesday night. The 18-year-old drained six three-pointers and slammed home a fast-break dunk.

While most parents embarrass their kids by cheering a little too loud from the bleachers, LeBron praised his son in front of 52.4 million Twitter followers.

"H.I.M. That's all," LeBron wrote.

Bronny ranks 41st among the nation's class of 2023 prospects, per 247Sports. The 6'3" guard has received offers from Memphis, Ohio State, and USC.

If LeBron gets his wish, he'll team with his son before retiring. Bronny could enter the NBA as soon as 2024.

Dad also had a good night. LeBron tallied 31 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in a 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

After a brutal start, the Lakers have won six of their last eight games.