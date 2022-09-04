Look: LeBron Reveals His True Opinion On Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving recently appeared on HBO's The Shop, a project started by LeBron James' Uninterrupted company.

On Friday night, James responded to a Twitter post calling his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate "one of the most fascinating/polarizing people alive."

"He's truly so misunderstood!" James said. "I love seeing his growth as well throughout the years! Always believed and knew he was so much more and deeper than just a phenomenal basketball player!"

The duo brought the Cavaliers their first NBA championship in 2016. However, Irving left Cleveland after one more season to join the Boston Celtics.

Two years ago, Irving caused a stir by saying he always considered himself his team's best scoring option before teaming up with Kevin Durant, whom he feels comfortable ceding the final shot.

In a podcast with former Cavs teammate Richard Jefferson, James admitted the comments "hurt me a little bit."

Their relationship might not have always been perfect when sharing the court, but James is reportedly angling for a reunion. The superstar is "adamant" that the Los Angeles Lakers need to improve their roster by acquiring Irving from the Brooklyn Nets.

Unfortunately for him, the Nets have told teams they're no longer looking to move the mercurial point guard. They've seemingly sorted out offseason drama that led to Durant requesting a trade, putting the rumor mill into overdrive about Brooklyn then sending Irving to L.A.

Irving has one more season left on his contract, so LeBron could recruit him to Hollywood next summer.