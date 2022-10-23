Look: LeBron's Reaction To Dropped Pass Is Going Viral

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to the Portland Trail Blazers, 106-104 today. But there was a moment early in the game where LeBron really seemed to be frustrated.

In the first quarter, with the Lakers trailing 30-20, LeBron attempted a pass to Damian Jones inside the paint. But Jones apparently wasn't ready for the ball and it bounced out of his hands for a possession change.

When the cameras panned back to LeBron though, he was simply not feeling it. He stuck out his tongue and rolled his eyes while looking as though he wanted to say something but couldn't.

The clip is going viral with over 200,000 views in just two hours. And you'd better believe that fans aren't holding back on this one:

"Ain’t never seen Lebron look at a teammate like THIS. He over it," one fan replied.

"Homie ain’t setting the world on fire with his play either," wrote another.

"The guy that supposedly makes everyone around him better somehow never has enough help…" a third fan wrote.

The Lakers are now 0-3 on the season and things are not looking like they're going to get much better for LeBron and company.

Their next game will be Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets.