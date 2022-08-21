Look: Map Reveals Which U.S. States Support Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling.
The WNBA star was arrested at the airport in Russia earlier this year. She was allegedly found with hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack at the airport.
While the U.S. attempts to bring Griner home via a prisoner exchange, American citizens have been debating her status.
A recent map shows which U.S. states are most supportive of Griner, via betonline.ag.
According to the map, the 10 most supportive states for Griner are:
1. Arizona
2. South Carolina
3. Oregon
4. Massachusetts
5. Iowa
6. Illinois
7. Maryland
8. Washington
9. Georgia
10. Colorado
Do you want to see Griner brought home?