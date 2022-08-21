Look: Map Reveals Which U.S. States Support Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug smuggling.

The WNBA star was arrested at the airport in Russia earlier this year. She was allegedly found with hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack at the airport.

While the U.S. attempts to bring Griner home via a prisoner exchange, American citizens have been debating her status.

A recent map shows which U.S. states are most supportive of Griner, via betonline.ag.

According to the map, the 10 most supportive states for Griner are:

1. Arizona

2. South Carolina

3. Oregon

4. Massachusetts

5. Iowa

6. Illinois

7. Maryland

8. Washington

9. Georgia

10. Colorado

Do you want to see Griner brought home?