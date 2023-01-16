Look: Mark Cuban Not Happy With Artist's Luka Doncic Mural

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 6: Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reacts to a call during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 6, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Mavericks 97-90. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

An artist and Dallas Mavericks fans created a call to action with a mural.

The painting, displayed on the side of a neighborhood bar in Dallas, depicts star player Luka Doncic holding a banner that reads "Please send help." The mural includes some of the MVP candidate's gaudiest stat lines.

Per Mavs Moneyball's Doyle Rader, artist Preston Pannek sent Mark Cuban an email explaining that he made the artwork to motivate the team to "get Luka a Robin." The Mavericks owner responded by expressing displeasure with the mural.

"It’s disrespectful," Cuban wrote to Pannek. "But it’s your choice to do what you want. If that’s the way you want to be a fan. Go for it."

Pannek replied that others have vocalized the same concerns,

"Not being the first to say something always justifies what you say, Preston," Cuban answered. "I appreciate the other murals you have done. You truly have artistic talent."

Pannek told Rader that he thought Cuban might take the message to heart.

"I was hoping he would be the kind of person that would see like, ‘Oh s---, the fans really are upset,'" Pannek said of Cuban. "People really want Luka to get some help. I thought he would take that and go get the help, but it doesn’t look like that’s how this is going to work out."

Doncic is averaging an NBA-high 33.8 points per game alongside 9.0 assists and 8.8 rebounds. However, the Mavericks are 24-21 despite their star's stellar play.

Pannek is among many Mavericks fans hoping the team won't waste a generational talent. Yet they're only a year removed from reaching the Western Conference Finals.

While Cuban and the front office won't take orders from street art, they could consider making a move if Dallas doesn't improve.